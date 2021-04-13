4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.48 Million

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $1.48 million worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00056244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00087068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.10 or 0.00626579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00038013 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.