4J Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 136,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 58,854 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MEAR remained flat at $$50.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 17,765 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.