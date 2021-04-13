4J Wealth Management LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $113.63. 211,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,393,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

