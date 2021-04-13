$450.63 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will post sales of $450.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.92 million to $459.33 million. Plantronics posted sales of $403.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,797,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLT opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. Plantronics has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

