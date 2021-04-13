432 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.56.

SIVB stock opened at $500.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $577.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $512.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

