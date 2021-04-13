$431.48 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report sales of $431.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the highest is $446.51 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Graco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Graco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,275,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Graco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.02. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

