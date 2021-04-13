$426.75 Million in Sales Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report sales of $426.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.40 million and the highest is $432.10 million. Herc posted sales of $436.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Herc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Herc by 277.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Herc by 679.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $99.09. The stock had a trading volume of 120,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $110.03.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.