4,142 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,784,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.