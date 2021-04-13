414 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,249. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $701.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $665.96 and a 200-day moving average of $628.25. The company has a market cap of $673.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.60, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

