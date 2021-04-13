3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $196.54. 13,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $199.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.86. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

