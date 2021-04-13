38,500 Shares in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SESN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,447 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio in the third quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SESN opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $392.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.