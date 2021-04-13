$37.06 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce sales of $37.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.81 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $43.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $147.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $151.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.62 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $143.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,952. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

