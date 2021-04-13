$317.11 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report sales of $317.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $326.21 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $7.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,991.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $776.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.40 million to $798.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $395.53 million, with estimates ranging from $357.56 million to $433.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT traded down $3.11 on Monday, reaching $82.30. 836,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

