3,030 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CONMED by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

CONMED stock opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,360.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $136.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 in the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

