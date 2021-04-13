287,748 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Q Capital Solutions

Q Capital Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 287,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,181,000. Apple comprises about 30.1% of Q Capital Solutions’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Apple by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 63,143 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Apple by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Apple by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 2,305,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $266,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,472 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.