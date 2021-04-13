2,594 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $292,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 27.1% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 103.5% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

