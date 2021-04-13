22,669 Shares in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xperi by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 111,269 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 194,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.88 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

