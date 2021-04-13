$225.68 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce sales of $225.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.36 million and the lowest is $220.00 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $213.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.95. 583,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

