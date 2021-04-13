22,420 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

