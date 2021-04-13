21,000 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of ExlService as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,545.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,662. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.98. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

