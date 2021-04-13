$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $1.63. Target posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Target by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $205.10 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

