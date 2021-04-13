1,940 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.52 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.35.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

