18,013 Shares in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of FinServ Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,493,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,984,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000.

FinServ Acquisition stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

