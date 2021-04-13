1,442 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $151.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

