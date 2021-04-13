1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.20 ($27.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.16 ($31.95).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

DRI traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €23.06 ($27.13). The stock had a trading volume of 145,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.24. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.