$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.90. IQVIA reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

IQV stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.67. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $121.22 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $6,674,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

