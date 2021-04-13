$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

Shares of MSI opened at $187.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.32. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $192.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

