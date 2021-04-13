$1.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report sales of $1.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the lowest is $1.35 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $3.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.09 million to $21.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $156.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

