$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Barrett Business Services also reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 124,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,598 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,926,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.