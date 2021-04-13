$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. Cerner has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

