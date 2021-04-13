$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $9.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

XEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $61.92 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $10,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

