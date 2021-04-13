$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.91. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE APTV opened at $143.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $160.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

