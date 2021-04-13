-$0.40 EPS Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYNE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,297. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

