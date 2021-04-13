$0.18 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of ($6.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,185. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $178.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.