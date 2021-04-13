$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EXN opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Excellon Resources during the third quarter valued at about $806,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

