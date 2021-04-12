Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the period. Zynga comprises about 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.51% of Zynga worth $55,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Zynga by 25.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Zynga by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zynga by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Zynga by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 492,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,775,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,311,924 shares of company stock worth $14,609,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

