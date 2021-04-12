Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after buying an additional 133,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 306,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,134,000 after buying an additional 102,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,768,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $185.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.88 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Insiders sold 65,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

