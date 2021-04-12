zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €225.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZO1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €195.29 ($229.75).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €263.80 ($310.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92. zooplus has a 1-year low of €98.90 ($116.35) and a 1-year high of €267.60 ($314.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is €213.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

