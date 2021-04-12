Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.65.

ZBH opened at $169.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $104.14 and a 52-week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 375,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

