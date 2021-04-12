Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0847 on Top Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $2,559.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $727.81 or 0.01213503 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000134 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00093004 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

