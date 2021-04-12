Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

ICAD opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $462.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.