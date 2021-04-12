Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $961.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 52,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Adecoagro by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,341,000 after buying an additional 2,875,033 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

