Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Announce -$20.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce ($20.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($23.71) to ($17.85). Nabors Industries reported earnings of ($19.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($71.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($81.26) to ($67.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($52.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($56.78) to ($42.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $652.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

