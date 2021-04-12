Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $921.47 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report sales of $921.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.80 million to $944.00 million. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

MLM traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.80. 12,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.