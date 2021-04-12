Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $921.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report sales of $921.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.80 million to $944.00 million. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $891.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

MLM traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.80. 12,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

