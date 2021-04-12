Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $14.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 203,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,468. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after buying an additional 2,184,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after buying an additional 1,519,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 96,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

