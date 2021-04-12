Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.53. 10,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

