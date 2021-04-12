Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post $23.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $24.10 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $19.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.60 million to $120.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.47 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $146.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $20.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $676.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.