Zacks: Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%.

WOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

