Zacks: Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Ventas reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.72. 30,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

