Zacks: Analysts Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report $124.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.80 million and the highest is $161.85 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $278.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $850.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $938.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $64.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $1,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,220,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,835 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 21,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

